ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.