Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

NYSE:LPG opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,670. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

