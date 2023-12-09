Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

