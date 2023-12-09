Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

