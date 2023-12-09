Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE:MXC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.