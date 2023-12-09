Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of 254.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after acquiring an additional 874,031 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 274,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.