Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after acquiring an additional 874,031 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 274,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Read More
