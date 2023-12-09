StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.