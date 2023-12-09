StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

