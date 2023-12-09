StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.04.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
