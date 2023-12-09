StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.