Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.