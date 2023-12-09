Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.52.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.69. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

