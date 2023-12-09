Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.29.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Price Performance

TSE GEI opened at C$20.38 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$25.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.599686 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.