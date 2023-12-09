CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

