JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 225.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,270 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 689,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 434.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

