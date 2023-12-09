Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.96.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

