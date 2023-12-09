Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

