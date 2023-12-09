Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $48,326.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,179 shares of company stock valued at $93,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

