Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,698.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,786 shares of company stock worth $1,940,092. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

