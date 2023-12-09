Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Get Prologis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.