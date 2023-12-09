Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,123. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

