Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,084 shares of company stock worth $1,164,378. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.