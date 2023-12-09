Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £28,820 ($36,402.68).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %
BBGI stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £927.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.33 and a beta of 0.17. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
