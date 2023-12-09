Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £28,820 ($36,402.68).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

BBGI stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £927.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.33 and a beta of 0.17. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

