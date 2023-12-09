Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.62.

TVTX stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $649.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

