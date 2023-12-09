SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.5 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.51.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,575 shares of company stock worth $6,987,513 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.