Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The company had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

