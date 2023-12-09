Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.39. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.