KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.