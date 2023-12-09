vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.05.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Stories
