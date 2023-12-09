Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

GMDA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

