Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.72. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.