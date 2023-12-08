Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $136.62. 8,722,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,587,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

