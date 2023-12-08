Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $21.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,381. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

