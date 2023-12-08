AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 29.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.86. The stock had a trading volume of 415,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

