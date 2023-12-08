IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.46. 487,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,025. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $628.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

