UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UNH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

