Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 250.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $645,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 242,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

