Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.50. 1,658,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,591,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $839.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

