Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.23. 351,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,648. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.