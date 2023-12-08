Guidance Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,702 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.11. 404,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,968. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.