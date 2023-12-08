Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.8% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.80. 300,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

