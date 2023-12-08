Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

