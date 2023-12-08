IFP Advisors Inc Sells 22,689 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.88. The stock had a trading volume of 493,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

