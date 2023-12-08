Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $691,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $143.84. 570,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

