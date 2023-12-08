Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $693.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,127. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $701.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

