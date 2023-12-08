Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,028. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

