Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

