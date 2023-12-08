Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.