Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 8.9% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average is $421.05. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.