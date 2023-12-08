Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.89. 648,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $229.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

