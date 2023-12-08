Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,533,000 after buying an additional 596,570 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

