Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 23,180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,480,605. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

