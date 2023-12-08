T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 148,060 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. 1,045,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.